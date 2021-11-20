Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,870 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Biotechnology were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBX. FMR LLC boosted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after acquiring an additional 700,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 857.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 257,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 231,030 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $955,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $752,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. 29.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBX opened at $2.60 on Friday. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $9.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $150.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.13.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. Analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBX. Mizuho upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.20.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

