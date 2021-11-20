The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 455,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $18,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAIN opened at $40.59 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.57 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average of $41.05.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

