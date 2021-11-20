Morgan Stanley Has $18.49 Million Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,927 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45,338 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Paylocity worth $18,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Paylocity by 281.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Paylocity by 72.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $272.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.17 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $282.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.36. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $154.26 and a 1 year high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PCTY shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Paylocity from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.67.

In related news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total transaction of $4,571,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total transaction of $35,653,763.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,891 shares of company stock valued at $61,134,165. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.