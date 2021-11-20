Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repay Holdings Corporation provides payment processing solutions. The company’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces complexity of electronic payments for merchants. Repay Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

RPAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Repay has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.86.

RPAY opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.30 and a beta of 0.69. Repay has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.27 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $98,943.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,293.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Repay by 19,822.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,018,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,251 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Repay by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,262,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,404,000 after buying an additional 1,373,363 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,258,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Repay by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,017,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,319,000 after buying an additional 994,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Repay by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,722,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,447,000 after buying an additional 947,857 shares during the last quarter.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

