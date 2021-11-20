Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BDSX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biodesix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Biodesix from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biodesix currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of BDSX stock opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.51. The company has a market cap of $172.39 million and a P/E ratio of -4.80. Biodesix has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $31.99.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($31.93) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biodesix will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biodesix news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 20,000 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $130,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $156,090 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Biodesix during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Biodesix during the third quarter worth about $321,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Biodesix by 148.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 64,919 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Biodesix by 58.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Biodesix by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

