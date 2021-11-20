Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

Get Prudential alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America upgraded Prudential from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NYSE PUK opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.62. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.161 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 21,831 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Prudential by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prudential (PUK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.