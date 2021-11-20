The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Sells $1,806,694.60 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $1,806,694.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 18th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $706,524.10.
- On Friday, October 1st, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,609 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $1,163,128.27.
- On Thursday, September 16th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $1,417,683.48.
NASDAQ:TTD opened at $107.79 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The stock has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.11, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.06.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.15.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
