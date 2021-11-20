The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Sells $1,806,694.60 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $1,806,694.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $706,524.10.

On Friday, October 1st, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,609 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $1,163,128.27.

On Thursday, September 16th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $1,417,683.48.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $107.79 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The stock has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.11, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.06.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.15.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

