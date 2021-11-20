Michael T. Pykosz Sells 50,000 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael T. Pykosz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $2,310,000.00.

NYSE:OSH opened at $36.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average of $52.36. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 0.72. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a one year low of $34.97 and a one year high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSH. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 11.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,636,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,817,000 after acquiring an additional 165,236 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 291.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 118,540 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 15.8% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at about $733,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at about $2,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

