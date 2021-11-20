$369.19 Million in Sales Expected for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to announce sales of $369.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $361.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $373.20 million. Essex Property Trust posted sales of $362.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.24.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $823,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total transaction of $10,779,746.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,465 shares of company stock worth $25,743,063. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESS stock opened at $347.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.72. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $226.79 and a 12 month high of $353.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.51%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

