Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,116 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KALU. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,158,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1,629.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 76,058 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 113,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,053,000 after purchasing an additional 54,690 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 29.2% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 235,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,049,000 after buying an additional 53,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 345.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 50,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $76,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total value of $47,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,950 shares of company stock worth $428,575. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KALU. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

KALU opened at $100.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.17. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $74.89 and a 52 week high of $141.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -111.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.96 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -320.00%.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

