Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,358,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 64,843 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Omeros were worth $20,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Omeros by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Omeros by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omeros by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Omeros by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMER opened at $7.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $492.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.81. Omeros Co. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.54.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omeros Co. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wedbush lowered Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Maxim Group lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omeros currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.04.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

