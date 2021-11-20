Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Global were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Horizon Global during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Global during the first quarter worth about $106,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Horizon Global during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Global during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Global during the first quarter worth about $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HZN opened at $7.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.10. Horizon Global Co. has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $11.78.

In related news, Director Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 3,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,107.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

