Credit Suisse AG Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Great Ajax were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AJX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Great Ajax by 196.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 88,900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Great Ajax by 100.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 8,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Great Ajax by 15.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 25,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

AJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $13.55 on Friday. Great Ajax Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $313.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.24.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.58%.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

