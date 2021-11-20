Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 244.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,073,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 761,736 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $18,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,642,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,406,000 after purchasing an additional 181,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,573,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,531,000 after acquiring an additional 60,322 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,766,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,722,000 after acquiring an additional 33,457 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 28.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,098,000 after acquiring an additional 341,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Columbia Property Trust by 20.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,290,000 after buying an additional 240,721 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CXP opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99. Columbia Property Trust has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.19.

CXP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $19.30 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.01.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

