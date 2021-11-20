Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 152.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 288,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $18,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth $39,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 39.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $59.51 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a twelve month low of $50.12 and a twelve month high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.37.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

AIMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.21.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

