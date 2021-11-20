State Street Corp Has $20.57 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $470.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.88. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $356.17 and a 52-week high of $472.82.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

