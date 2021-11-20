H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Position Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 648,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.80% of H&E Equipment Services worth $21,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HEES. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,701,000 after purchasing an additional 93,204 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 916,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,481,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 793,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,411,000 after buying an additional 63,793 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 659,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,945,000 after acquiring an additional 38,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.17. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $50.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.22.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $275.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.00 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 2.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.79%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.