State Street Corp Raises Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 702,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 34,715 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Koppers were worth $22,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KOP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 51.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 8,937 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 9.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 320,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after buying an additional 27,055 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Koppers by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 38,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.55. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $39.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $424.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.97 million. Koppers had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on KOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Koppers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

