State Street Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,720 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,434 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in QCR were worth $20,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCRH. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the second quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of QCR by 32.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the second quarter worth $101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of QCR by 10.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

QCRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QCR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

QCRH opened at $58.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $904.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.15. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $61.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. QCR had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.26%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

