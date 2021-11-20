Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes Position in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 403,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of AMMO as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AMMO by 371.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,495,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541,730 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMMO in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,259,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AMMO by 40.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,866,000 after purchasing an additional 825,455 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AMMO by 150.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after purchasing an additional 718,971 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in AMMO by 554.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 673,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 570,287 shares during the period. 25.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Robert Goodmanson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $63,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

POWW has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of AMMO from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMMO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of POWW stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $730.97 million, a P/E ratio of -317.50 and a beta of -0.59. AMMO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $10.37.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. AMMO had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

