Credit Suisse AG Acquires 9,762 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) by 19.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 189,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 23,486 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 98.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter worth $512,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 20,481.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

Shares of FTXH stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average of $26.15. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $27.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.