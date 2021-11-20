ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,867 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of ImmunoGen worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,653,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,565,000 after purchasing an additional 346,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 18.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,719,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,452 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,632,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,938,000 after acquiring an additional 115,785 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at about $15,178,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,132,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after acquiring an additional 35,574 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMGN stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.22. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. The business had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. ImmunoGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMGN. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

