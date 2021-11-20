Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC opened at $21.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $882.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.56. Phibro Animal Health has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.83.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, Director E Thomas Corcoran bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $473,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 107,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.