Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) PT Raised to $353.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $325.00 to $353.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.41% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.62.
Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $331.74 on Thursday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $212.22 and a fifty-two week high of $340.95. The firm has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $318.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 700,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,374,000 after buying an additional 423,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Public Storage by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,496,000 after acquiring an additional 315,655 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,466,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Public Storage by 124.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 470,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,669,000 after purchasing an additional 260,249 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 21.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,514,000 after acquiring an additional 237,388 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Public Storage Company Profile
Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.
