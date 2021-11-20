Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) PT Raised to $353.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $325.00 to $353.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.62.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $331.74 on Thursday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $212.22 and a fifty-two week high of $340.95. The firm has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $318.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 700,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,374,000 after buying an additional 423,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Public Storage by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,496,000 after acquiring an additional 315,655 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,466,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Public Storage by 124.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 470,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,669,000 after purchasing an additional 260,249 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 21.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,514,000 after acquiring an additional 237,388 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.