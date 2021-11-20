Barrington Research Increases Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Price Target to $10.00

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) had its price objective increased by Barrington Research from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

UTI opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $279.01 million, a PE ratio of 425.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. Universal Technical Institute has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $8.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 2.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 106.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 12.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 643,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 70,960 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

