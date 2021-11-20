Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Position Reduced by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,255 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Heritage Financial worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Heritage Financial stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $877.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.57. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $30.86.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 40.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.58%.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

