Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 75.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421,985 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,738,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,527,000 after buying an additional 77,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 21.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after buying an additional 63,210 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1,878.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after buying an additional 205,971 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 197,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after buying an additional 10,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 173.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 69,010 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STOK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

In other news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,100 shares of company stock worth $426,683 in the last ninety days. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STOK opened at $27.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.70. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $71.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.20.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Stoke Therapeutics Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

