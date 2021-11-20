Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 26,193 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,416 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,193 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Sterling Construction worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 106.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Sterling Construction in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 12.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 22.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 94.1% in the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 207,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 100,394 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sterling Construction news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 2,804 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $81,848.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie Dill purchased 10,000 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.56 per share, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 31,530 shares of company stock worth $921,723 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of STRL stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $29.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average is $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.42 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $463.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Construction Profile

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

