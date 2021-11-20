Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,448 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Unilever by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on UL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

Unilever stock opened at $51.46 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $51.30 and a 12-month high of $61.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.