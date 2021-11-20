ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IX. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIX during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ORIX alerts:

ORIX stock opened at $102.11 on Friday. ORIX Co. has a 52 week low of $72.71 and a 52 week high of $104.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.88.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.38. ORIX had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IX shares. TheStreet raised shares of ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

ORIX Profile

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.