Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,069 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Triumph Group worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 56,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGI opened at $20.21 on Friday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $24.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 3.11.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

TGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

