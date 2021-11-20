Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 544,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KOPN. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Kopin by 287.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 12,237 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Kopin by 213.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the first quarter valued at about $448,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Kopin by 295.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 43,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 32,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Kopin in the first quarter worth about $613,000. 27.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kopin alerts:

In other Kopin news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 19,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $139,839.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KOPN stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $508.89 million, a P/E ratio of -61.33 and a beta of 2.12. Kopin Co. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average of $6.45.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 19.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kopin Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

KOPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kopin from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.