Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $6.66 Million Stock Holdings in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $6,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 18.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,746,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,136,000 after acquiring an additional 578,391 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the second quarter valued at $4,472,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Zogenix by 65.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 93,487 shares during the period. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its stake in Zogenix by 40.2% in the second quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,970,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,046,000 after buying an additional 565,000 shares during the period.

Shares of Zogenix stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $743.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 5.96.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 381.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 690.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities cut their target price on Zogenix from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.46.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

