ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,690 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.00% of ChannelAdvisor worth $7,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 30.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 2.0% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 1.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 40.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 2.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECOM. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

ECOM stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.62 million, a P/E ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.70. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $29.42.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.54 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. ChannelAdvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

