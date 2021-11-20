Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 613,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.17% of Insteel Industries worth $19,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insteel Industries by 28.8% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Insteel Industries by 5.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Insteel Industries by 388.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $44.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $867.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.59. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.09 and a 52 week high of $45.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.27.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $171.26 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.53%.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $135,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

