Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 378,864 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,892 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $7,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,755,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,524,000 after buying an additional 724,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,568,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,897,000 after acquiring an additional 198,525 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,434,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,350,000 after acquiring an additional 67,971 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the second quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 471,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after purchasing an additional 64,461 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HAFC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanmi Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $23.49 on Friday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $714.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average of $19.99.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.28. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

