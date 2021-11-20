Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Nomad Foods worth $7,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 943,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after buying an additional 10,668 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $51,554,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 431,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,195,000 after buying an additional 98,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,829,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,538,000 after buying an additional 138,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOMD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.92. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

