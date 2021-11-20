Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGR. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $389,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 5,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $373,905.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,643 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSE:RGR opened at $74.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.41. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $92.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.58.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $178.25 million during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 20.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.53%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

