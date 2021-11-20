Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Research Coverage Started at Susquehanna

Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on COUP. TheStreet cut Coupa Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coupa Software from $345.00 to $337.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $292.48.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $212.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.70. Coupa Software has a one year low of $203.51 and a one year high of $377.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total value of $12,490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,854 shares of company stock valued at $40,631,552 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $526,000. Stony Point Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 60,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 16,164 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,407,000 after purchasing an additional 36,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

