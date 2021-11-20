Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Lowered to $155.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the software company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group upgraded Splunk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded Splunk from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Splunk from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $176.00.

Splunk stock opened at $132.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.34 and a 200-day moving average of $142.01. Splunk has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $207.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 58.63% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The company had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $54,065.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,381 shares of company stock valued at $5,098,967 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

