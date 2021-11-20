Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,480 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Lovesac worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. FMR LLC increased its position in Lovesac by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,476,000 after purchasing an additional 927,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lovesac by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,884,000 after purchasing an additional 101,521 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lovesac by 323.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 82,729 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,089,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lovesac by 603.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after buying an additional 72,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $82.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.27. The Lovesac Company has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $95.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.73.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $406,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 12,013 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $1,022,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 438,681 shares of company stock worth $34,568,027 over the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on LOVE. Zacks Investment Research cut Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lovesac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.63.

Lovesac Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

