Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,213 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOXL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 852.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after buying an additional 24,143 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 517.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000.

SOXL stock opened at $68.61 on Friday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $69.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.76 and its 200 day moving average is $43.32.

