Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Tucows were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 61.7% during the second quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd now owns 975,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,355,000 after acquiring an additional 372,402 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 21.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 90,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 16,052 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 43.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Tucows by 27.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Tucows alerts:

In other news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $774,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $324,402.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,482.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCX opened at $88.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.17. Tucows Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.55 and a twelve month high of $94.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.02 million, a P/E ratio of 128.00 and a beta of 0.61.

About Tucows

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.