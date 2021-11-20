Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,094 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 8.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

KELYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

KELYA opened at $17.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $689.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.17. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.02.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

