Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 171,184 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 193,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 171,184 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 446,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RNA. Evercore ISI began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Avidity Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

RNA stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.89. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $36.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.75.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 995.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Avidity Biosciences Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

