Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,024 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Gates Industrial worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 7.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 15.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 245.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period.

Gates Industrial stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.71.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $862.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

