JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys Shares of 5,000 Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALK. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Italk during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Italk during the second quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Italk during the second quarter worth approximately $2,078,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Italk during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Italk during the second quarter worth approximately $29,813,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS TALK opened at $2.24 on Friday. Italk Inc has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.77.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TALK shares. SVB Leerink cut Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Italk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut Italk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.37.

About Italk

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

