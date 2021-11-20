Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,544 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of AeroVironment worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVAV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 7.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 105,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 89.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 13.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 45.0% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $88.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,958.00 and a beta of 0.38. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.79 and a 52 week high of $143.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.30 and a 200 day moving average of $98.88.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $677,688.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,972.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $539,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,900 shares of company stock worth $2,390,994. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.