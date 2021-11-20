Short Interest in Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) Increases By 50.0%

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS THMG opened at $0.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.44. Thunder Mountain Gold has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.21.

Get Thunder Mountain Gold alerts:

Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of premier precious and base metal properties. Its projects include South Mountain located in southwest of Boise, Idaho and Trout Creek located in Nevada. The company was founded on November 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.