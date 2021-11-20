Short Interest in Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) Increases By 50.0%

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS THMG opened at $0.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.44. Thunder Mountain Gold has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.21.
Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile
