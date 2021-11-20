Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 79.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,924,000 after buying an additional 3,523,179 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,294,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,123,000 after buying an additional 411,492 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,052,000 after buying an additional 2,137,578 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 47.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,165,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,221,000 after buying an additional 1,981,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,816,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,453,000 after buying an additional 1,130,016 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF opened at $39.89 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $34.49 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.81.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

